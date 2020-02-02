Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at National Bank Financial

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$0.39 on Friday. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

