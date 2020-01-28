GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

