Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.19

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.19 and traded as high as $66.00. Gem Diamonds shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 62,760 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEMD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83 ($1.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.95.

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

