Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $346.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

