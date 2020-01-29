Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.33

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.33 and traded as low as $188.83. Genel Energy shares last traded at $193.20, with a volume of 856,997 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GENL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genel Energy to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $535.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

