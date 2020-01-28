General Dynamics (GD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GD opened at $182.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

