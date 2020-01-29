General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.99.

GD opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.