General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.87. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.55-12.60 EPS.

GD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $183.47. 2,033,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,945. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.99.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?