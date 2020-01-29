General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.66

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.66 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.56 ($0.15), with a volume of 14854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1,780.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 373.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 713.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.71.

About General Electric (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

