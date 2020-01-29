General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

