General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to at Deutsche Bank

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from to in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 77,912,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 36,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,429.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 57,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 505,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

