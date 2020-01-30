General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 105288168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

