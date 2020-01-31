General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,382,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,786,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

