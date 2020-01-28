General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Short Interest Update

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 572,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

General Moly stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. General Moly has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of General Moly in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

