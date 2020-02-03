General Motors (GM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?