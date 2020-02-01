General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 1.00

Headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

