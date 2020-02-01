Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Genesco by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on GCO. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Genesco stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. 6,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $581.09 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Genesco’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel