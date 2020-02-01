Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

GEL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 24,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,185. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,141 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 248,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?