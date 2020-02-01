Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 5.5%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.19, 1,234,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 718,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,160,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,024 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

