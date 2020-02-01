Genesis Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 36,791 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,024% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,732 put options.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 30,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 951.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Forex