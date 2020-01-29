GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.44. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $26.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter worth $889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the second quarter worth $699,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com