Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Up 4.5%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 457,763 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,108,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 244.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

