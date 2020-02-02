Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

