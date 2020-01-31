GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,292 shares in the company, valued at $316,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,663 shares of company stock valued at $471,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 206,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

