Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.22. Genprex shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 4,412,044 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

