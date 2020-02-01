Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its target price upped by Cfra from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.66.

Gentex stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 2,687,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Gentex’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

