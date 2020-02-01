Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will post sales of $220.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.32 million to $228.30 million. Gentherm reported sales of $253.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $957.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.62 million to $969.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gentherm by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 212,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentherm by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period.

THRM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 11,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $48.43.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com