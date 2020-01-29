Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,901.08

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,901.08 and traded as high as $3,172.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,084.00, with a volume of 91,602 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNS shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,153.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,909.49. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 261.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.

In related news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total transaction of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?