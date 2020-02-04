Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Genworth MI Canada to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$59.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. Genworth MI Canada has a 12-month low of C$39.44 and a 12-month high of C$61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$28,282.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,463.86.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

