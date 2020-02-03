Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.19 million, a PE ratio of -446.85 and a beta of 1.95. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

