German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

German American Bancorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. German American Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp. to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

German American Bancorp. stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. 25,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $934.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.88.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

