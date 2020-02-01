German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for German American Bancorp. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GABC. BidaskClub cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $929.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 58.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

