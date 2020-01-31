GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Up 1.3%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €12.36 ($14.37) and last traded at €12.16 ($14.14), approximately 71,832 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.00 ($13.95).

The stock has a market capitalization of $353.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

