Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.52. 220,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,677.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,530.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 133,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3,183.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 81,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 129.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

