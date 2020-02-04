Giga-tronics (GIGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.21. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Giga-tronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

