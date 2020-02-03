Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $431.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve