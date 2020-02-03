GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $46.80 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Quantitative Easing