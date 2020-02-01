GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,882.47 ($24.76).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,784 ($23.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,800.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,720.22.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

