Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Trading Up 93.7%

Global Brokerage Inc (OTCMKTS:GLBR) was up 93.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 8,573 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global brokerage, Inc, formerly FXCM Inc (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?