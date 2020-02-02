Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41, 203,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 142,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

