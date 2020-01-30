Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Trading Down 15.4%

Global Invacom Group Ltd (LON:GINV) shares traded down 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15,364% from the average session volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

