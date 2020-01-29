Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Global Partners has a payout ratio of 239.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 335.5%.

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $663.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

