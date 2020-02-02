Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLP. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Global Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

