Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 181.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a PE ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.09. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

