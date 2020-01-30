Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16, approximately 47 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

