Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTY) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81, 225 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

