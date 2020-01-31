GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Trading 8.3% Higher

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.74, 248,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 122,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth $267,000.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

