Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

GSAT opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

