Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 1.8% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 455,015 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,437,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

In other Globalstar news, CEO James Monroe III purchased 221,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $86,426.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,464,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,908.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 52.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Globalstar by 71.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares in the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

