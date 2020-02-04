Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) Insider Eli Alroy Sells 738,814 Shares

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) insider Eli Alroy sold 738,814 shares of Globalworth Real Estate Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.76), for a total transaction of £7,166,495.80 ($9,427,118.92).

Shares of GWI stock opened at GBX 9.68 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.18. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.85 ($0.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of €0.30 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.34%.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

